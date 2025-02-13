Ricky Starks has officially arrived in WWE, though the company has yet to refer to him by name on television.

Starks made his WWE TV debut on the February 11 episode of NXT, but his name was noticeably absent from the broadcast. On this week’s episode of The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the deal came together quickly but is finalized—Starks is now part of the WWE roster.

Internally, WWE is listing and referring to him as “Ricky Starks,” but they chose not to use his name on screen. A WWE source has confirmed that the company often negotiates sync agreements, allowing them to use a performer’s name and trademarks while they are under contract. Given how fast the deal was finalized, it’s believed that WWE is exercising caution as those details are ironed out.

