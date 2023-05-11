Will Ospreay is set to return to the AEW ring this summer.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Ospreay is booked to work the AEW All In pay-per-view on Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

There’s no word yet on who Ospreay will face at All In, but as of a few days ago he was booked. The third-ever singles match between Ospreay and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is rumored to take place this year.

Ospreay is scheduled to face NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence on May 21, with the winner advancing to a match against Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion on June 4. The winner of the Dominion match will be named the new #1 contender to Omega for a shot at the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The title match has been rumored for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25, but not confirmed.

The first-ever Ospreay vs. Omega match took place on December 12, 2015 at PWG All-Star Weekend XI, with Omega getting the win. They met again this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, in a match that saw Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title.

Ospreay recently spoke with DAZN and commented on possibly working All In.

“It’s 45 minutes away from where I live,” he said. “I have no expectations to be on that show because I don’t work for the company, and it should be an AEW presented show. It’s because I’ve worked there a little bit and I continue to have a good relationship with Tony [Khan]. I do think that if you want the best chance of selling that place out, you need to have your finger in every single pie. This needs to be the biggest variety show of all time. If there is a spot, I’d forever be grateful to walk down Wembley Stadium and I’d find a way of sneaking my parents into the stadium. It would mean a lot but I also understand I don’t work there. If there is an opportunity, then I’ll take it with both hands.”

Ospreay has worked six matches for AEW. He debuted by teaming with current IWGP & NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Aussie Open for a loss to current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Trent Beretta on the June 10, 2022 Rampage, then defeated Dax Harwood on the June 15 Road Rager Dynamite. Ospreay and Aussie Open were then defeated by Beretta, Rocky Romero and current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on the June 22 Dynamite, just days before Ospreay retained his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title over Cassidy at Forbidden Door I. Ospreay and Aussie Open defeated Death Triangle on the August 24 Dynamite, then were defeated by The Elite on the August 31 Dynamite.

