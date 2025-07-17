Will Ospreay may be off AEW television for a little while following a chaotic night at AEW All In: Texas.

“The Aerial Assassin” had a major showing at Saturday’s incredibly long pay-per-view event at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., teaming with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks in a high-stakes tag match that resulted in Matthew and Nicholas Jackson losing their EVP status, where they were relegated back to just simply “Matt and Nick” on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show.

Ospreay later appeared again during the AEW All In: Texas main event, where he was taken out and stretchered off by The Death Riders during the bout, which ultimately saw Hangman Page prevail, defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

According to sources, the post-match stretcher job was done to write Ospreay off TV for the time being. He has reportedly been working banged up and is expected to take time off to recover. While a definitive return date is unknown, one source expects Ospreay to be sidelined for over a month.

Hangman Page briefly referenced the situation during his promo that opened Wednesday’s post-All In edition of AEW Dynamite, further hinting at Ospreay’s looming absence due to injuries.

Hangman Adam Page sends heartfelt thanks to everyone who stood up to @JonMoxley and The Death Riders while they kept the AEW World Title hostage.

