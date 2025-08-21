Will Ospreay really is banged up.

Despite it being spun into the narrative for the storyline heading into the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view this weekend, “The Aerial Assassin” is dealing with a legitimate neck injury.

Ospreay’s neck issues are so bad, in fact, that it is pretty much expected at this point that he will be undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

According to one source, Will Ospreay has already looked into the neck surgery option, and is expected to do so in the “near future.”

Obviously when this happens, Ospreay is expected to take a lengthy layoff to recover from the operation and rehab in preparation for his eventual in-ring return.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Sunday night for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results coverage from The O2 Arena in London, England.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)