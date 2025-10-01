– Swerve Strickland celebrated his birthday this past week with a party held near the site of AEW Dynamite. A number of AEW names were said to be in attendance. Strickland has joked multiple times about being “36 now,” noting that his age has been listed incorrectly on Wikipedia for years. As reported, Strickland has been sidelined since the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event in London this past August after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

– Will Ospreay is also still recovering from surgery. “The Aerial Assassin” underwent a neck procedure following his last televised bout at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in London. While out of the AEW mix, Ospreay will continue his involvement with Pro Wrestling EVE in the UK.

– In other news on the AEW-related injury front, Hologram went down during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a knee injury. One source initially reported he would be out for the rest of 2025, and a second source has since confirmed that timeframe.

– Arez, who portrays “El Clon” in AEW, was also banged up recently. Fortunately, he is said to be cleared and ready to go, meaning the Clon storyline will continue moving forward. In a related note, wXw officially announced El Clon for their 2026 16 Carat Gold Tournament. Sources indicate this was a direct booking between wXw and Arez, with no AEW involvement in the deal.

