Two respected veterans may be stepping into a much bigger on-screen role in WWE NXT.

During last Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, pro wrestling legends William Regal and Fit Finlay made a surprising appearance at the WWE Performance Center. The duo emerged to back Charlie Dempsey during a segment that saw Dempsey launch an attack on Tavion Heights, creating plenty of intrigue about what their involvement could mean moving forward.

According to one source, the appearance was not a one-off.

The report indicates that Regal and Finlay are expected to begin making regular appearances on NXT television, where they will serve as mentors and guides for the emerging group associated with Dempsey.

If that ends up being the case, it would mark a notable shift for Regal in particular.

Regal has largely been working behind the scenes in WWE for some time, primarily contributing to the company’s creative process on the main roster. Earlier this year, it was reported that he had been collaborating closely with Michael Hayes as part of WWE’s creative team.

Last Tuesday’s NXT broadcast marked Regal’s return to the WWE Performance Center for the first time in a while, and it was also his first appearance on WWE television in recent memory. Prior to this, Regal’s last WWE TV appearance came during the NXT Homecoming special back in September.

Following the show, Finlay took to his official Twitter (X) account to share a photo featuring himself and Regal alongside Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace.

Finlay also added a cryptic caption that hinted at major changes ahead for NXT.

“Well, who would have thought,” his caption began. “WWE NXT just changed. You need this, yet you recoil from it.”

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)