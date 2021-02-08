The current plan for rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 is to team with Damian Priest for a match against The Miz and John Morrison.

There had been speculation on Bunny possibly working with Priest of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at WrestleMania, against The Miz and Morrison. It was confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan is for Priest and Bunny to face Miz and Morrison.

It was recently revealed that Bunny has been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. His merchandise has been the top WWE Shop seller of 2021 so far, and he brings eyes from the Latin demographic that WWE really wants to reach. Bunny noted during a recent RAW appearance that wrestling for WWE has been one of his dreams.

There’s no word yet on when Bad Bunny will return to WWE TV, but it should be within the next few weeks to continue the feud with Miz and Morrison.

