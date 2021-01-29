We’re just 71 days away from WrestleMania 37 and WWE reportedly has just one match locked in for the big event.

It was reported today by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that only one WrestleMania 37 match is finalized as of this week. That match is the WWE Universal Title match that will see Roman Reigns defend his title.

There’s still no word yet on who Reigns will be going up against, but it is not Shinsuke Nakamura.

People who have been with WWE for a long period of time note that there’s never been a situation where so little for WrestleMania has been locked in, or even teased on TV, at this late stage in the game.

It now looks like Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge will not be happening at WrestleMania 37 as originally planned, but that has not been confirmed. Edge announced this week that he will make his ring return during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and his promo made it clear that he’s focused on winning back the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania, which would seem to indicate plans for Edge vs. Reigns or Edge vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This would leave Orton open for the Firefly Fun House Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, which was originally scheduled for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but still not announced.

As noted earlier this week, John Cena is said to be a 100% lock for WrestleMania 37 but there’s also no word on what his match will be.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Stay tuned for more on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.