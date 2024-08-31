An update has surfaced regarding the rumors of WrestleMania 42 coming to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As we reported earlier today, the Governor of Philadelphia created a buzz in the wrestling world when teasing WrestleMania 42 coming to the city of Philadelphia in 2026, only to later remove the post from his X account Q&A.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that “WWE is not ready to make any official announcement yet” regarding plans for their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2026.

The report noted that despite the weather, WWE had a great experience in “The City of Brotherly Love” for WrestleMania XL this year, and would be interested in returning to the market in the future.

Additionally, it was stated that the location for WrestleMania 42 was “supposedly” decided on months ago within WWE, and that there are strong rumors it will be a “repeat location” from a past WrestleMania event.

