On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided new details on WWE bringing WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027.

As noted, news broke yesterday that Saudi Arabia will play host to WrestleMania 43, though WWE has yet to issue an official announcement. Meltzer revealed he first heard on August 6 that it was “for sure” that the Kingdom would be landing WrestleMania. At that time, there was talk of WWE potentially running two WrestleMania shows in 2027, one in the United States and one in Saudi Arabia, but Meltzer now believes that will not be the case.

Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh is said to be the driving force behind the event. According to Meltzer, the Kingdom is spending heavily to secure the spectacle.

“They’re putting up an incredible amount of money — a ridiculous amount of money,” Meltzer said. “And the idea is to present the most star-studded show ever, you know, by far. Everyone, anyone, money is no object. Any name you can imagine, obviously they’re going to be after. I presume it’s the only WrestleMania of that year, but when I first heard — one of the ideas was to do a two WrestleMania year one year so that way it keeps the American fans not upset about Saudi Arabia. But I think perhaps the deal is also that as Saudi Arabia has become more and more normalized, it appears that the outrage that probably would’ve been there even a year ago or two years ago, probably won’t be. I hardly saw any today, but we’ll see.”

Meltzer also noted that WWE originally wanted to wait until 2028 to stage the Saudi WrestleMania due to other commitments. However, the Kingdom pushed for 2027 in order to align with celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of the first Saudi state.

WWE’s controversial partnership with Saudi Arabia dates back to 2018 and continues to expand. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the 2026 Royal Rumble, while WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas a few months later.