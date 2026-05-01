Karmen Petrovic’s recent absence from regular in-ring action may soon lead to a new phase in her WWE run.

Petrovic was largely off the radar throughout April, making no television appearances and wrestling just once during the month.

That lone bout came at an NXT live event on April 25 in Citrus Springs, Florida, where she was defeated by Kendal Grey.

Her usage in the weeks prior had also been minimal.

In March, Petrovic appeared only twice. First scoring a win over Ivy Nile on WWE Main Event, and later competing in the EVOLVE Women’s Title Eliminator Gauntlet Match and coming up short.

Not much, but enough to keep her in the mix.

Now, it looks like there could be movement on the horizon.

According to one source, Petrovic is currently expected to face Nikkita Lyons on EVOLVE in the coming weeks.

Additionally, there have reportedly been discussions about her potentially working dates in AAA as part of a broader plan.

If that happens, it could serve as a stepping stone before she gradually works her way back into NXT television.

(H/T: BodySlam+)