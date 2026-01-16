An update has surfaced regarding The Street Profits’ extended absence from WWE television.

According to Dave Meltzer in Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, neither Montez Ford nor Angelo Dawkins is dealing with an injury. Instead, WWE made a creative decision to temporarily pull the longtime tag team from programming.

Meltzer wrote, “Neither of the Street Profits are hurt. The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up.”

In other words, this was a reset, rather than a setback, for the duo.

The Street Profits have not competed in a WWE match since defeating Angel and Berto at the October 24, 2025 taping of WWE Main Event in Tempe, Arizona. Their most recent SmackDown appearance came earlier in the month, where they unsuccessfully challenged The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships on the October 10, 2025 episode from Perth, Australia.

Fueling further speculation, Ford posted a brief vignette to social media on November 10, 2025, something many fans interpreted as a tease for a possible character shift (see post below).

