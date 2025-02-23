Mike Bailey, known to wrestling fans as “Speedball,” has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Bailey wrapped up his tenure with TNA Wrestling in late October, though his contract remained active through the end of the year. During that time, he worked with an agent who reportedly fielded interest from both AEW and WWE.

With his contractual obligations to TNA concluding on December 31, Bailey became free to sign elsewhere as of January 1, finalizing a multi-year agreement with AEW.

Sources indicate that his debut has been delayed due to visa-related matters, which are currently in the approval process.

As seen during this week’s taped episode of AEW Collision on TNT and Max on February 22 in Phoenix, AZ., a vignette aired promoting the forthcoming AEW debut of “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

