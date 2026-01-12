WWE may already have a clear picture of where WrestleMania 42 is headed.

With the Road to WrestleMania officially beginning at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in just a few weeks, there is word that WWE has much of the WrestleMania 42 card mapped out well in advance.

According to one source, the company currently has “clear plans” in place for WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for April, assuming there are no unexpected setbacks such as injuries.

While no specific matchups have been publicly revealed yet, the report notes that most of the top bouts for the two-night event are already penciled in internally.

In short, the blueprint is there, it’s now about execution.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking WWE’s return to the venue after hosting WrestleMania 41 there the previous year.

Before that, attention turns to the 2026 Royal Rumble event. As of now, one non-Rumble match has been officially confirmed, in addition to the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Drew McIntyre, who captured the Undisputed WWE Championship on last week’s episode of SmackDown, will defend the title at the event. His challenger will be determined later this month, as a Fatal 4-Way Match is scheduled to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42.

(H/T: BodySlam+)