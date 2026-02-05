Plans are underway for next year’s WWE Royal Rumble after coming off an entertaining 2026 installment less than one week ago.

WWE made history by hosting the first-ever Royal Rumble premium live event in Saudi Arabia on January 31 as part of its ongoing international expansion. While the move marked a major milestone for the company, early indications suggest the event’s overseas run may be short-lived.

According to backstage chatter from the Royal Rumble weekend, the current expectation is that the event will return to the United States in 2027, with WWE targeting a domestic stadium for the show. While plans remain subject to change, the belief internally is that the Royal Rumble would once again be held on home soil.

As of now, the 2027 Royal Rumble is also expected to remain a one-night event. WWE has previously discussed the possibility of expanding the Rumble to two nights in past years, but that idea does not appear to be part of the current direction.

For now, it looks like the road back to WrestleMania could soon be starting stateside once again in 2027.

