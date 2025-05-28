– WWE reportedly asked fans over the weekend to refrain from swearing at events. This isn’t new, as NXT crowds at the Performance Center have received similar requests in the past. Repeat offenders have been warned about possible removal from tapings, though we’ve heard of no incidents escalating beyond warnings.

– Mike Santana’s crowd entrance was finalized late in the process, as it was initially listed as just a potential option.

– Internally, this week’s episode of NXT was titled The Spoils of War.

– Efforts were made to keep Stephanie Vaquer’s surprise NXT Women’s Title win under wraps, including precautions in internal rundowns.

