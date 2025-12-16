The controversial finish to John Cena vs. GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event reportedly caught WWE off guard.

And not in a good way.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the company being “blindsided” by the overwhelmingly negative fan reaction to the bout’s conclusion, despite the decision coming from the very top.

Meltzer explained that there was internal disagreement over the finish, but the call ultimately stood.

“There are many people in WWE who did not agree with that decision, but the guy in charge did it. The one thing I can say is, even though they may say something different publicly, they were blindsided by that reaction.”

He pushed back on the idea that WWE expected the backlash and accepted it as calculated heat.

“The idea that like we did it, we knew it was going to get heat, just the price we pay. When they were all chanting and (Triple H) went ‘Ah, I thought’d be louder,’ that was a defense mechanism.”

According to Meltzer, the reaction itself wasn’t thoroughly planned for internally.

“I don’t want to say there was no discussion of a reaction, but I was told there was no discussion of a reaction.”

Alvarez added that the way Cena lost played a major role in how fans responded — and that a subtle change might have altered everything.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t think it would have gotten that reaction if John Cena would have just passed out in that sleeper hold. They got that reaction because for 20 years people have been sold on Never Give Up.”

One choice. Two decades of messaging. A crowd that refused to accept it.

Earlier in the discussion, Meltzer also noted that GUNTHER’s follow-up reaction on WWE Raw could eventually be used to justify the decision, depending on how things play out long-term.

“The Gunther reaction was really impressive. If you want to argue that the decision was the right decision, that reaction he got tonight was a good argument because he was really hated and he played it up well.”

Still, Meltzer cautioned against drawing conclusions too quickly.

“This is not anything we can judge for six months or so.”