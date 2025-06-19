WWE is quite fond of Damian Priest these days.

While Drew McIntyre has been dealing with some nagging injuries, we’re told his upcoming absence from WWE programming is actually tied to his contract status and not a physical issue. However, it was Damian Priest — not McIntyre — who raised more concern internally during their recent program.

According to several WWE sources, Priest was working through multiple injuries throughout much of his feud with McIntyre. We’re told he gutted through several bouts while banged up, earning praise from those within the company for pushing forward despite the setbacks.

One source noted that working WWE SummerSlam was particularly important to Priest, with the two-night Premium Live Event taking place August 2 and 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — a “home game” of sorts for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Creative sources indicated that Priest is expected to play a major role on the SummerSlam card, with plans in motion to feature him prominently at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)