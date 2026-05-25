There continues to be growing speculation about a possible WWE return for the former Enzo and Cass duo.

Recent reports indicated that WWE has shown interest in potentially bringing back Enzo Amore and Big Cass together. It was also reported that Enzo had been in contact with WWE officials and was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

Now, additional backstage talk is only adding more fuel to the rumors.

According to sources close to Enzo, several independent promoters have reportedly been informed that he is not accepting future bookings that he would normally be taking.

As a result, many within the scene are operating under the belief that a WWE return could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Big Bill’s AEW status also remains a topic of discussion.

Big Bill’s current AEW deal is still believed to be set to expire around the end of May or early June, and there has not been any indication that the situation has changed.

When AEW sources were asked about Bill’s status, there reportedly had not been much internal discussion regarding him in recent weeks.

Bill has also been absent from AEW and ROH television for well over a month, further fueling speculation about what could be next for the former tag team star.

If both sides become available at the same time, it would certainly open the door for a potential reunion under the WWE banner.

(H/T: Fightful Select)