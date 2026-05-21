WWE could be testing the waters for a larger return to the traditional live event schedule.

Following WWE’s announcement of several upcoming summer live events, one source claims that the company may already be evaluating the possibility of expanding those tours later this year.

According to the source, WWE officials are expected to closely monitor the financial performance of the upcoming summer house shows, along with overall talent health and workload during the run. Those factors are said to play a key role in determining whether the company moves forward with a more extensive winter live event loop.

Interesting development.

The report also noted that select top-tier WWE talent were approached about participating in the live events and were reportedly given the option to decline if they chose to do so.

In terms of roster size, current expectations are for approximately 25 to 30 talents to be used per show as WWE continues to fine-tune its approach to non-televised live events.

2026 WWE Summer Tour Saturday, July 11: WWE Summer Tour at Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sunday, July 12: WWE Summer Tour at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Thursday, July 16: WWE Summer Tour at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 25: WWE Summer Tour at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

Sunday, July 26: WWE Summer Tour at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

Thursday, July 30: WWE Summer Tour at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

Thursday, August 6: WWE Summer Tour at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Thursday, August 13: WWE Summer Tour at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

Saturday, August 29: WWE Summer Tour at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, August 30: WWE Summer Tour at North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina

The WWE European Summer Tour kicks off in ONE WEEK! Don't miss the chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars live! 📍Spain

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📍United Kingdom 🎟️: https://t.co/ui3HHnRxuK pic.twitter.com/Doz0SEIhFC — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2026

WWE is coming to a city near you this summer! Use code WWESLAM to get your tickets now! 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/n1fTgjslRY — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026

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