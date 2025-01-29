Another name is set to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend.

WWE has plans to bring in Omos to the event site, and while his name has been discussed for the Royal Rumble match itself, we have not confirmed his participation.

Omos recently impressed WWE officials with his run in NOAH and his willingness to compete in Japan. In recent years, WWE has primarily utilized him for media appearances and battle royals.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 takes place on Saturday, February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

