Little Miss Bliss appears to be on the WWE comeback trail.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has the pro wrestling community buzzing after surfacing on social media on Wednesday with an interesting post on her official Instagram page.

“Don’t worry, Darling,” Bliss wrote as the caption to a black-and-white photo of herself. “I’ll see you soon enough.” she concluded, along with a black heart emoji.

According to PWInsider Elite, Bliss is not currently scheduled to make a WWE television return in the immediate future.

One source went as far as to claim that Bliss is not expected to be factored into creative for WWE programming until after the upcoming holiday season.

It’s worth noting, however, that WWE long-term storytelling could be into play, as this week’s episode of WWE Raw featured an “Easter egg” style inclusion of an old Alexa Bliss “Lilly” doll in the background during a backstage segment involving The Judgment Day.

That is a clear reference to Bliss’ past association with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, which led many wrestling fans to assume is a sign that upon returning to WWE TV, Bliss will be paired with the new Wyatt Sicks faction.

That could be what a post from wrestling source WRKD Wrestling was referring to on Tuesday, as they shared a GIF image of Bliss during her time as “The Fiend” sidekick character.