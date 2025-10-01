WWE has gotten their legal work in order regarding the name change from InVasion to ShowDown for the upcoming NXT vs. TNA special event.

As noted, WWE confirmed the news during the September 30 episode of NXT on CW, with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella claiming that TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT have a good working relationship, and that this is not an invasion, but rather a showdown between the best that the two promotions have to offer.

After previously filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on September 24 to trademark “InVasion,” the company doubled-back on September 30 and filed with the USPTO to trademark “ShoWDown.”

Featured below is the official description of the 9/30 USPTO filing made by WWE, which is for ‘goods and services related to pro wrestling events’:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

NXT ShoWDown is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 7, live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.