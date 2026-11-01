WWE reportedly made some changes to its original creative plans for the World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel 2026.

As previously reported, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Austin Theory and Bron Breakker of The Vision will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je’Von Evans at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The championship match follows several weeks of attacks involving The Vision, Penta and Evans. However, the originally planned match would have featured two additional WWE Superstars.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE initially intended to book a six-man tag team match featuring Breakker, Theory and Bronson Reed against Penta, Evans and Oba Femi.

Those plans were eventually changed, with WWE opting to move forward with a traditional tag team match for the World Tag Team Championship instead.

The decision reportedly came after the creative team determined that booking a six-man tag team match ahead of the championship bout would not make much sense, leading to Reed and Femi being removed from the planned Crown Jewel showdown.

The match will also mark a notable milestone for Breakker and Theory, who have regularly defended their World Tag Team Championship at WWE live events since winning the titles from The Street Profits on Raw in early July.

Despite those defenses, their scheduled match against Penta and Evans at Crown Jewel will be their first televised title defense since capturing the gold.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.