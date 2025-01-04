WWE recently introduced and crowned its first-ever Women’s United States Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, with the finals scheduled for the January 13 episode of Raw.

This will mark the second installment of the show on Netflix. Some fans found it curious that WWE didn’t include the match on the January 6 Netflix premiere to further boost the debut episode. However, there appears to be a strategic reason behind this decision.

According to one source, WWE initially planned to hold the finals during the Netflix debut but ultimately decided against it. The company reportedly didn’t want the match to “get lost in the shuffle” of an already stacked show.

Instead, WWE aims to launch the new title in a “big way.”

The belief was that crowning the champion on a less crowded episode would allow the moment to receive the attention and significance it deserves. As a result, the match was postponed by a week.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes’ Backstage Pass)