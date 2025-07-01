WWE wanted Trish Stratus in a return program with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for WWE Evolution 2, which started to unfold at the taping for this week’s July 4th episode of WWE SmackDown on Monday night, when the entire show was taped at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. after the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

While the call was ultimately made to go with a dose of “Stratusfaction” for their returning all-women’s premium live event, it’s worth noting that other women’s wrestling legends were also contacted by the company.

According to one source, inquiries were taking place throughout the past few weeks regarding who would fill the WWE Women’s Championship challenger slot on the show.

The same source insists that “some of the creative and the negotiating came down to the wire,” and that the unexpected Liv Morgan injury situation forced multiple significant changes to original plans.

In a related note regarding WWE Evolution 2, apparently the idea for the women’s tag-team title four-way with each brand being represented against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez was not expressed to the roster, and talent were unaware of this before the announcement was made by Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on Monday’s WWE Raw show.

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2025 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)