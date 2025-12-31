It’s officially the end of an era for WWE’s streaming footprint, as the WWE and Peacock are finally parting ways.

Key elements of WWE’s long-running deal with Peacock have now wrapped up, leaving the company’s massive video library without a single, centralized home.

As of December 31, content has already begun disappearing from Peacock, signaling a major shift in how WWE plans to distribute its archival footage moving forward.

For some time, there has been no new agreement in place covering WWE’s library content, prompting the company to explore alternative options behind the scenes.

One strong possibility involves a gradual rollout of content across YouTube platforms, where WWE continues to thrive as one of the service’s top-performing and most-viewed channels.

WWE is believed to have a favorable working relationship with Google, making YouTube a natural piece of the long-term strategy.

WWE has acknowledged that it is pursuing a non-exclusive hosting approach for its library rather than placing everything under one roof again. While YouTube is expected to play a significant role, there are currently no indications that WWE plans to release its entire archive all at once unless a new deal is finalized with another major platform.

Not everything is leaving Peacock, however.

NXT Premium Live Events and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will continue to stream on Peacock, ensuring the platform still retains some notable WWE programming even as the broader library shifts elsewhere.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

(H/T: Fightful Select)