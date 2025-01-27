The long-awaited return of “The Empress of Tomorrow,” Asuka, is on the horizon.

Exactly when, however, is still unclear.

The decorated WWE star has been sidelined since May due to an injury that required surgery. While the exact timeline for her comeback remains uncertain, there are some updates regarding her status.

According to sources, creative plans for Asuka have been discussed, including a potential tag team match. However, that particular idea was ultimately scrapped.

At this time, there’s no confirmation that Asuka has resumed training at the WWE Performance Center, though inquiries are ongoing.

There has been no word either regarding whether or not she will turn up in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match coming up this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1 in Indianapolis, IN.

(H/T: Fightful Select)