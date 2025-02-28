WWE is reportedly in the process of preparing for the arrival of two new top stars from AEW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that former AEW star Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, and current AEW star Rey Fenix, formerly of The Lucha Bros with current WWE Superstar Penta, have creative plans in the works for their expected respective arrivals in WWE.

Malakai Black hinted at a WWE return in a new video shared via his official Instagram page this week.

Regarding Black’s expected WWE return, Meltzer wrote, “Aleister Black should be returning [to WWE] imminently.”

WWE is also reportedly preparing for the potential arrival of Rey Fenix, though it remains unclear whether he is contractually free to sign with the company.

Despite being absent from AEW competition for over seven months, Fenix had additional time added to his contract due to injury, a move that temporarily delayed his expected transition to WWE.

“They are making plans for Rey Fenix although there has been no confirmation Fenix has been released from his AEW contract,” Meltzer wrote.

Fenix’s former tag-team partner, Penta, has made a huge impression since jumping-ship from AEW to WWE, and the company reportedly hopes to gain some more high-flying lucha libre momentum from the other-half of The Lucha Bros when the time comes that he is legally able to make the jump.

Additional information regarding the WWE arrivals of Aleister Black and Rey Fenix continues to surface.