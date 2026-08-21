WWE is reportedly planning another trip to Saudi Arabia before the end of the year.

A new report indicates that WWE is currently targeting November for its annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The plan would also see the company continue the Crown Jewel Championship concept that has been featured in recent years.

Under the current plans, the reigning men’s and women’s World Champions would once again face their respective counterparts, with the winners receiving the Crown Jewel Championship belts.

WWE already has Survivor Series scheduled for Saturday, November 28 in Houston, Texas. The company’s previous PLE on the calendar is Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10, leaving a sizable window for Crown Jewel to take place between the two events.

Should the November event move forward as planned, it would mark WWE’s third PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2026. The company previously held the Royal Rumble in Riyadh in January, followed by Night of Champions in June. WWE is also set to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia for the first time next year.

Although there is still plenty of time for WWE’s championship picture to change before November, the current lineup would result in Roman Reigns facing CM Punk in a WrestleMania rematch on the men’s side.

For the women, Liv Morgan would currently be matched against Chelsea Green, although Green remains sidelined due to injury.

Plans can obviously change between now and November, but the champion-vs.-champion format is reportedly expected to remain part of Crown Jewel.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Crown Jewel Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)