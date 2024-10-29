– WWE talent are beginning to make their way over to Saudi Arabia for this Saturday’s Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event in Riyadh. As noted, the company is sending more talent than usual this year due to a Raw taping being scheduled for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia after the PLE on Saturday afternoon.

– WWE had Lilian Garcia prepared in advance of last week’s Raw with knowledge of Samantha Irvin’s departure. Despite sources insisting that AEW will be making an offer to Irvin, it is still believed that she is not going to end up working in the company alongside her husband, Ricochet. Irvin appears to be focused on her singing career and other opportunities.

– The CW Network requested that next week’s episode of NXT on CW be moved due to their plans on having coverage for the 2024 U.S. Election.

– WWE has just begun the process of putting together their new WWE ID independent wrestling development program. One source was asked if WWE has eyes on specific talent, and noted that things are in the “early days of the process.”

The level of talent on the independent scene is incredible. They’re grinding away to make their dream a reality, and I’m excited for WWE to be on the forefront of supporting their journeys.@WWEID is here to help identify, support and build the next generation of WWE Superstars. https://t.co/U1J0oGoUNo — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2024

