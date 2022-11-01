WWE is reportedly moving forward with the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event as scheduled, despite threats of a potential war breaking out between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was reported today by The Wall Street Journal how the Saudis have shared intelligence with the United States, warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets inside the Kingdom. The American military and others in the Middle East are reportedly on an elevated alert level, according to Saudi and U.S. officials. In response to the warning, the Kingdom, the U.S. and several other neighboring states have raised the level of alert for their military forces, officials said.

Saudi officials said Iran is poised to carry out attacks on both the Kingdom and Erbil, Iraq, in an effort to distract attention from domestic protests that have roiled the Islamic Republic since September.

Reuters then reported that the United States is concerned about the threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, The White House said the U.S. will not hesitate to respond if necessary.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said a spokesperson from the National Security Council. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

It was reported today by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Crown Jewel is still taking place as scheduled, but WWE officials are monitoring the situation.

“All plans are for the show at this moment but you can’t control the real world,” it was noted.

The WWE crews usually arrive in the Kingdom mid-week before their events in the Kingdom.

