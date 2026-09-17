WWE is reportedly still planning to move forward with its November 7 Crown Jewel event amid an updated U.S. travel advisory for Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Department of State listed Saudi Arabia at Level 3 on September 15, advising American citizens to reconsider travel. Certain areas of the country carry a Level 4 advisory warning against travel.

The situation has reportedly become a topic of discussion within WWE as the company approaches Crown Jewel on November 7.

Despite those discussions, WWE is currently expected to keep the November 7 date in place. The company reportedly has a commitment to ESPN for an event on that date, meaning the show itself is expected to take place regardless of its eventual location.

The remaining question is whether WWE will ultimately be able to send its talent and personnel to Saudi Arabia under the circumstances.

As of now, there has been no reported change to the company’s plans to hold Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)