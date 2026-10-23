Could 2027 mark the end of Rey Mysterio’s legendary in-ring career?

There is reportedly growing discussion within WWE about the possibility of the Hall of Famer bringing his wrestling career to a close next year.

It was reported earlier this week that there has been backstage chatter regarding a potential retirement for Rey Mysterio in 2027, with WWE said to have started discussing ideas for how his eventual in-ring farewell could be presented.

Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, indicating that the possibility is legitimate.

“Regarding the rumors of a 2027 retirement tour and such for Rey Mysterio, we were told ‘It’s quite possible,'” Meltzer wrote.

While the reports suggest WWE is exploring potential retirement plans, there has been no official announcement from Mysterio or the company regarding when he intends to step away from the ring.

Mysterio, 51, has previously been reluctant to establish a retirement timeline, citing his continued enjoyment of wrestling and improvements in how his body feels thanks to various treatment options.

Despite dealing with numerous injuries throughout his career, Mysterio has remained an active performer well into his 50s, with his longevity allowing him to share the WWE stage with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

His daughter, Aalyah, has also entered the wrestling business and is now signed to the WWE Performance Center.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. At the time of his WWE induction, he made it clear that he wasn’t ready to retire and wanted to enter the Hall of Fame while still competing.

Even if Mysterio does conclude his in-ring career in 2027, he could remain involved in WWE programming in another capacity.

The legendary luchador currently serves as the on-screen general manager of Lucha Libre AAA, providing a potential avenue for him to maintain a television presence after his wrestling days are over.

For now, a possible 2027 farewell remains in the discussion stage, with no confirmed retirement date or tour announced.