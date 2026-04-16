A months-long rivalry on WWE SmackDown is reportedly nearing its conclusion.

And it’s happening soon.

According to sources, the ongoing feud between The MFTs and Wyatt Sicks is expected to culminate in their upcoming 8-man tag team match, which is currently planned as the blow-off to the program.

The rivalry dates back to October, when the two factions first came face-to-face in the center of the ring, setting the stage for what has become a multi-month storyline across SmackDown.

If plans hold, this final encounter will serve as the definitive end to the feud.

We’ll see how it all plays out, and as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)