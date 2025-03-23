The upcoming WWE tryout, scheduled for March 30th, will feature a select group of athletes, marking a smaller turnout compared to previous European tryouts.

Among those confirmed for the session are two talents WWE has previously shown interest in—Rhio and Man Like DeReiss. Rhio, who has tried out for WWE before, will once again get an opportunity, while DeReiss enters the process fresh off a recent TNA tryout.

PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs is also set to participate following his role as part of WWE’s security team during SmackDown in Barcelona. Joining him is Goldenboy Santos, another talent who appeared in a similar capacity in Spain. Additionally, Spanish wrestler Zozaya, who was among the extras at the event, is scheduled to attend.

Sources from the UK wrestling scene confirm that former Love Island contestant Adam Maxted has also received an invitation, bringing the confirmed participant count to five.

Meanwhile, it appears Michael Oku will not be part of the tryout, with sources calling his invitation “highly unlikely.” Another notable omission is former wXw Unified World Champion Peter Tihanyi, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury and remains unable to compete.

With a mix of rising European stars and familiar names, this tryout could play a crucial role in shaping WWE’s future talent pipeline.

(H/T: Fightful Select)