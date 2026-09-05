Anthony Bowens could have another option on the table if he reaches free agency next month.

As previously reported, Bowens’ current AEW contract is scheduled to expire on October 1, 2026. One source indicated that the deal has not been extended, with negotiations between Bowens and AEW reportedly yet to begin.

Now, an additional source familiar with the situation reports that there is some interest within WWE in potentially bringing Bowens into the company.

Few additional details were provided, and there is no indication at this point that WWE and Bowens have held talks or that an offer has been made.

For what it’s worth, Bowens revealed during a 2023 interview that he had previously agreed to sign with WWE in 2019 before ultimately deciding to join All Elite Wrestling (see video below).

Bowens signed with AEW in 2020 and went on to become one of the company’s more recognizable tag team stars as a member of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster. The duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship before Bowens and Caster later joined Billy Gunn to win the AEW World Trios Championship.

The Acclaimed eventually split in 2025, with Bowens moving on to join The Opps earlier this year.

His most recent match came during the Buy-In pre-show for AEW All In: London on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Bowens teamed with HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata and Action Andretti in a losing effort in an eight-man tag team match against Lio Rush and The Rascalz, with Bowens ultimately taking the pin.

As things currently stand, Bowens remains under contract with AEW through October 1. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Anthony Bowens’ status continue to surface.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)