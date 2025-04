WWE taped the official WrestleMania set reveal last night.

According to sources, WWE President Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, and Stephanie McMahon were all present for the taping.

Pat McAfee and his ESPN crew were also on site, as McAfee will be featured in the reveal segment.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

