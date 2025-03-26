WWE is gearing up for a major return to Los Angeles, California, with this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event reportedly set to take place at the Intuit Dome, according to WrestleVotes.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE plans to hold the high-stakes event at the state-of-the-art arena, which recently hosted the January 6th episode of Raw—the same show that marked WWE’s historic Netflix premiere.

When asked about the event’s expected date during a Backstage Pass Q&A session, WrestleVotes responded:

“I believe it’s the first weekend of June or the second. We did confirm last week on WrestleVotes Radio it will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. I wanna say the first weekend, but I don’t have a date off the top of my head.”

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, all indications suggest Money in the Bank 2025 will take place in early June at one of LA’s most advanced new venues. This move aligns with WWE’s ongoing strategy of hosting premium events in major media markets, ensuring Money in the Bank remains one of the most anticipated stops on the road to SummerSlam.