A new update has surfaced on the identity of the masked man who has ambushed both LA Knight and CM Punk on WWE programming.

The mystery attacker struck Punk during the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series and returned again on this week’s Raw to take out Knight.

According to new reporting, WWE hasn’t relied on just one performer to play the role.

Bryan Alvarez noted to subscribers on X that the company has intentionally swapped performers to keep fans guessing.

“In an effort to throw fans off, it appears at least two different people have been under the mystery man mask,” Alvarez explained.

The masked figure first made waves at WWE Survivor Series in San Diego, scaling the WarGames cage before hitting Punk with a curb stomp and mimicking several of Seth Rollins’ signature mannerisms.

On Friday, Dave Meltzer provided additional insight in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. Meltzer reported that Austin Theory was the one under the mask during Survivor Series and that he was originally slated to be part of the heel WarGames team.

According to Meltzer, the move ties into Paul Heyman’s larger plans for The Vision, noting that Heyman wants Theory involved to absorb losses and help elevate Bron Breakker and Reed.

“Austin Theory was the guy under the mask,” Meltzer reported. “Paul Heyman had wanted to bring Theory into the Vision, largely to make him a star and to protect Breakker and Reed from having to take pins.”

He added, “He would have been in this match had Jacob Fatu not gotten hurt, which sped up the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre feud since they were going to be on this show originally instead of the prior show which was to be Fatu vs. McIntyre to set up this show with McIntyre winning. The Fatu injury led to Rhodes moving into the WarGames team, and with him in the match, McIntyre made far more sense than Theory.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the identity of the mystery masked man in WWE continue to surface.

