WWE did not want their planned surprises at WrestleMania 41 leaking ahead of time this year.

And they went to great lengths to make sure it didn’t happen.

In an effort to preserve key surprises at WrestleMania 41, WWE went to great lengths to conceal the identities of certain performers from internal documents and live production run sheets.

Joe Hendry, who ended up facing Randy Orton, was not listed on any official materials and was kept hidden backstage until right before his entrance.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch—who teamed up with Lyra Valkyria—was also not listed internally, but unlike Hendry, she was seen rehearsing in the ring earlier in the day.

WWE still managed to keep her return a surprise for the most part.

