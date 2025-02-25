Current WWE NXT General Manager Ava is reportedly being considered for a more significant on-screen presence. Ava, the real-life daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is expected to receive new merchandise and incorporate elements of her father’s “Final Boss” persona into her character. This development could see her take on a similar role to further establish her as a key figure in NXT. Behind the scenes, Ava is said to be well-liked and viewed as a rising star with a bright future in WWE.

WWE is actively considering an international venue for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event, slated for early July. While no official location has been confirmed, this move would align with WWE’s ongoing strategy of expanding its major events to global markets. In 2025, WWE’s international schedule includes Elimination Chamber in Canada, “Clash in Paris” in France over the summer, and the Royal Rumble set for Saudi Arabia in 2026.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes’ Backstage Pass)