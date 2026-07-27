WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony could be headed overseas alongside WrestleMania 43 next year.

During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked whether WWE is planning to hold its 2027 Hall of Fame ceremony in Saudi Arabia ahead of WrestleMania 43. According to the report, that is currently the expectation.

It was noted that Saudi Arabia has made its interest in hosting the annual Hall of Fame ceremony well known, with the Kingdom reportedly pushing to bring the event to Riyadh as part of WrestleMania week.

The report also addressed speculation that WWE could opt to skip the Hall of Fame ceremony next year, stating that there are no plans to eliminate the event. Instead, it was noted that Saudi Arabia is expected to elevate the ceremony by inviting dignitaries to attend alongside the traditional Hall of Fame guests.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in April 2027 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, making history as the first WrestleMania to be held outside of North America.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com in April 2027 for live WrestleMania 43 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.