WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia this week.

Some updates have surfaced ahead of the WWE special Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company will stream a live Kickoff media event for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 this coming Friday afternoon.

The “Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2024” pre-show is scheduled to stream live from Riyadh at approximately 11am EST. on Saturday. It will be available via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as WWE’s digital and social media platforms leading into the PLE.

WWE will reportedly bring “far more talent than usual” for the trip this year, as in addition to Crown Jewel, the company will be taping an episode of WWE Raw on Sunday to air on Monday night on the USA Network.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage and WWE Raw spoilers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.