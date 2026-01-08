WWE appears to have major plans in store for Oba Femi as his rise continues.

As the company reported in a breaking news announcement on Wednesday, Oba Femi has officially vacated the NXT Championship, a move that signals his imminent transition to WWE’s main roster, which has been promoted with vignettes airing on WWE programming this week.

The decision marks the end of his dominant run in NXT and the beginning of what is expected to be a significant new chapter at the national level.

Current expectations point to Femi landing on the Raw brand, where he is projected to debut in a prominent position rather than easing in at the bottom of the card. Internally, there has reportedly been strong creative momentum behind presenting him as an immediate force upon arrival.

There is also said to be notable interest in featuring Femi in a meaningful way at WrestleMania, further underscoring the confidence WWE has in his upside and long-term potential.

As for the timing of vacating the NXT Title, it was tied directly to these main roster plans. With his call-up looming, those overseeing his creative direction reportedly wanted to avoid having him take another loss, opting instead to protect his aura as he prepares for a high-profile introduction on Raw.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 After his victory at #NewYearsEvil, Oba Femi has officially vacated the #WWENXT Championship. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NwMFVOuJjG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2026

