WWE is keeping a close watch on two rising stars in the free-agent market: Alexander Hammerstone and Kevin Knight. With both wrestlers currently exploring their next moves, speculation is mounting about their potential futures in the industry.

According to SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes has confirmed WWE’s interest in signing both Hammerstone and Knight. However, it remains unclear whether the company intends to bring them in as a package deal or pursue them separately.

“WWE is interested in both. Don’t know if they’re coming. Don’t know if they’re coming together, but they’re two talents WWE is interested in. Yes,” WrestleVotes shared.

Hammerstone officially became a free agent on March 7, 2025, following the expiration of his contract with TNA. His name had been linked to a possible reunion with MJF in AEW, considering their shared history in MLW’s Dynasty faction. However, reports from Fightful indicate that AEW has no plans to revive the group, leaving Hammerstone open to new opportunities.

Meanwhile, Kevin Knight has been making waves as a standout high-flyer from NJPW Strong. His athleticism and charisma have drawn attention from multiple promotions, with WWE now among those taking notice.

While no deals have been finalized, WWE’s interest in both men highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to scout and acquire top-tier talent from around the world—especially as WrestleMania season approaches, making each signing more crucial in the competitive wrestling landscape.