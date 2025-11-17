Tony D’Angelo’s status has been one of the lingering question marks in NXT, but we finally have a small, yet notable, development regarding his situation.

The longtime NXT standout has not wrestled since July and has barely been mentioned on WWE programming for months, leaving many wondering whether the Don of NXT was dealing with an undisclosed issue or simply waiting on direction.

Back in the summer, when we asked if a main-roster call-up was imminent, those within WWE told us they hadn’t heard anything internal pointing that way.

Three months later, we’re finally hearing something new.

According to a source that has been checking in with NXT talent and staff for several months, no one at the Performance Center had seen Tony D around in ages.

At least until this past week.

That changed on November 11, when Tony D’Angelo was spotted backstage at the NXT taping in Orlando. We were told he wasn’t dressed to train and wasn’t there to film anything, but his presence alone caught attention because of how rarely he’s been around recently.

Very little additional information was provided beyond that, though we did hear that people were genuinely happy to see him and that it stood out precisely because he hasn’t been visible in months.

For now, Tony D’Angelo remains under WWE contract, and we’ll continue to follow up on his status as more information becomes available.

