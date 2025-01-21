A WWE tryout is set to take place in Europe this year.

During the WWE ID announcements, no wrestlers from the European market had been offered WWE ID deals at the time. Now, there’s more clarity on the situation.

WWE will host a tryout in early March, specifically for UK and European talent. The tryout will be held in London, and several prominent names from the UK indie scene—such as Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Damian Corvin—have already attracted WWE’s attention, having been invited to events over the past year. However, when contacted, many notable UK wrestlers were unaware of the upcoming tryout.

Talent from organizations like wXw, OTT, and PROGRESS are expected to participate. A recent success story includes NXT’s Zaria, who earned a contract following a tryout in Australia ahead of last year’s Elimination Chamber event.

Wrestlers have until February 28 to apply for the London tryout, according to WWE.

