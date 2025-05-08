The return of ‘Da Man, one last time, appears to be drawing closer.

One source is reporting that WWE officials have recently begun discussing Bill Goldberg’s name internally for a return to the company. This is something that has long been expected, with Goldberg himself confirming in various social media updates that he has been in training for his final in-ring return.

This marks the first time the WWE Hall of Famer has been seriously mentioned behind the scenes by the WWE creative team since his appearance at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, where he shared a tense moment with GUNTHER.

The renewed chatter has fueled speculation that Goldberg’s comeback could follow in the footsteps of fellow former NFL player Pat McAfee, who is scheduled to square off with “The Ring General” at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event this Saturday, May 10, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Whether or not Goldberg turns up at the 5/10 PLE in St. Louis to begin the build to the match is unclear, however it is expected that he will be returning at some point in the near future to set up the story for his highly-anticipated retirement match.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Bill Goldberg’s WWE return for a retirement match continues to surface.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)