– Liv Morgan was not at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on Saturday night, as she remains in Japan filming her role in the new ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’ film. She’s expected to wrap production later this week, and will be back in the mix in WWE soon after that.

– Jeff Cobb took an intense travel route to make his surprise WWE debut at WWE Backlash: St Louis on May 10. Cobb reportedly took four or five flights from Japan over the past 36 hours, eventually arriving in St. Louis this morning. He then remained hidden to preserve the surprise, which paid off with his appearance tonight. There was a lot of backstage buzz about the effort it took to pull it off. Cobb is officially part of the SmackDown roster moving forward. For more on Jeff Cobb’s WWE debut, click here.